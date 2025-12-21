Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Crash closes Old Fort Parkway overpass ramps

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash has closed the Old Fort Parkway overpass over I-24, shutting down both ramps between Chaffin Place and John R. Rice.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

Tenn. AG sues towing company for 'deceptive and unfair business practices'

Recently while home sick, I got to watch the news just like you — a viewer! And I have to brag on my co-workers. Not only are they great people and journalists, but they are also tremendous advocates. Look no further than the recent reporting by Amanda Roberts and Jennifer Kraus. This kind of reporting takes dogged commitment. To us, it's always more than a story; this is our home too.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.