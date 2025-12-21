Crash closes Old Fort Parkway overpass ramps

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash has closed the Old Fort Parkway overpass over I-24, shutting down both ramps between Chaffin Place and John R. Rice.
Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.
