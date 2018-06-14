Metro Officer Injured In Head-On Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Metro Nashville Police officer was injured in a head-on crash after a fellow officer made a traffic stop.

According to officials, Officer Cameron Brown tried to stop a teen driver for expired license plate on Buena Vista Pike Wednesday night.

The driver, 19-year-old Jermain L. Brown Jr., was driving a 2010 silver Buick sedan on West Trinity Lane when Officer Brown tried to pull him over.

Instead of stopping, Brown Jr. allegedly came to a brief stop, suddenly accelerated and made a U-turn, hitting Officer Clayton Lewis' patrol car head-on.

Brown and his passenger, 18-year-old Terrell Polk Jr., tried to run awa from the scene but were quickly caught.

Officer Lewis broke his ankle and arm. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and is expected to be okay.

Both Polk Jr. and Brown Jr. were charged with evading arrest and Polk was also charged with unlawful gun possession for tossing a pistol as he tried to flee.