Crash involving crane shuts down road in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A section of Leeville Road near Highway 109 is currently closed after a crash involving a crane, according to Lebanon police.
** TRAFFIC ALERT **— Lebanon Police Department (@LebanonPD) November 2, 2025
Leeville Road at Highway 109 will be shut down due to a crane that overturned during transport. No injuries reported. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on scene. pic.twitter.com/F2dXOg6rLg
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.
