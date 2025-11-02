Crash involving crane shuts down road in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A section of Leeville Road near Highway 109 is currently closed after a crash involving a crane, according to Lebanon police.

** TRAFFIC ALERT **



Leeville Road at Highway 109 will be shut down due to a crane that overturned during transport. No injuries reported. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on scene. pic.twitter.com/F2dXOg6rLg — Lebanon Police Department (@LebanonPD) November 2, 2025

