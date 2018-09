NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A crash involving a fire shut down a portion of Interstate 40 in Davidson County.

The wreck happened in the westbound lanes around 12:30 p.m. Friday near mile marker 192, not far from McCrory Lane.

Details on the crash were not immediately released by authorities. A photo from the scene showed the fire had engulfed the cab of a semi truck.

At least one victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in unknown condition.

The roadway closed to westbound traffic for a short time before drivers were allowed through with only the left lane blocked. Eastbound drivers experienced some rubbernecking delays.

The roadway was expected to be cleared around 5:30 p.m. View the traffic map at this link.