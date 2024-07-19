Watch Now
Lanes on Eastbound I-24 reopen following four vehicle crash on Friday

TDOT
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 19, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Update: All lanes are back open as of 10:45 a.m.
Eastbound I-24 right before mile marker 52 has the right lane blocked due to a crash involving four vehicles.

At this time, traffic is being diverted to I-40 West.

