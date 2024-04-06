Officials reopen I-24 East after a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials with the Clarksville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving multiple motorcycles on I-24 Eastbound in the Clarksville area.
The incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. just past exit 4.
CPD reports that the interstate has since reopened but traffic will take
time to flow normally. Drivers should be prepared for delays.
No information about the cause of the crash or the individuals involved is available at this time.
This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update it as more information is released.
