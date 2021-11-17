Watch
One dead in crash involving Metro school bus on Elm Hill Pike; student not hurt

WTVF
A crash involving a Metro Nashville school bus has closed a portion of Elm Hill Pike.
Posted at 6:45 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 08:14:28-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person has died following a crash involving a Metro Nashville school bus on Elm Hill Pike. Metro Nashville Public Schools confirmed one student was on board but was not hurt.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning, not far from Interstate 40. MNPS's Sean Braisted said an exceptional education bus was hit by a vehicle while it was en route to Cora Howe Exceptional School.

The bus driver and monitor were taken to an area hospital to be checked out. The student was picked up by a parent.

Both vehicles appeared to have front end damage. The fatal crash team has been called to the scene.

That portion of Elm Hill Pike remains closed. It's unclear when it will reopen.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

