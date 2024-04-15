Crash involving two 18-wheelers and a tar truck causing significant back up on I-65 N

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving two 18-wheelers and a tar truck is causing significant back up on I-65 N in Davidson County.

The crash is at mile marker 75 just outside the Brentwood OHB exit.

WTVF

At this time northbound is closed and the southbound left shoulder is blocked. There is no word on injuries at this point.

You can check the latest traffic conditions below.