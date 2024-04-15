Watch Now
Crash involving two 18-wheelers and a tar truck causing significant back up on I-65 N

WTVF
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 13:48:32-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving two 18-wheelers and a tar truck is causing significant back up on I-65 N in Davidson County.

The crash is at mile marker 75 just outside the Brentwood OHB exit.

At this time northbound is closed and the southbound left shoulder is blocked. There is no word on injuries at this point.

