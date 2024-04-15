Crash involving two 18-wheelers and a tar truck causing significant back up on I-65 N

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving two 18-wheelers and a tar truck is causing significant back up on I-65 N in Davidson County.
The crash is at mile marker 75 just outside the Brentwood OHB exit.
At this time northbound is closed and the southbound left shoulder is blocked. There is no word on injuries at this point.
You can check the latest traffic conditions below.
Carrie recommends:
A Nashville group's beautiful gift of music to a mid-state family
"This story by Jason Lamb and photojournalist Catherine Steward left me speechless – its beauty is simply felt. You will be moved by this one, trust me."
-Carrie Sharp