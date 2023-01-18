Watch Now
News

Actions

Crash kills 24-year-old after he crossed lanes of traffic into corner of building early Tuesday

icon mechanical
WTVF
icon mechanical
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 19:41:26-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash on Elm Hill Pike that happened early morning on Tuesday at icon Mechanical.

Investigators say the driver, Sidney Wilson, 24, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died.

Wilson was driving westbound when he crossed into opposing lanes of traffic and continued through the parking lot of 1325 Elm Hill Pike before striking the corner of the building, according to a release sent by MNPD.

Police say Wilson was not wearing his seatbelt.

Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment was a factor in this fatal crash.

icon Mechanical sent NewsChannel 5 the following statement:

icon Mechanical was saddened to learn about the fatality in conjunction with the accident that happened early this morning and we extend our condolences to the victim’s family. We are still gathering details about the incident and will be working with officials to assess the damage to our building.

We employ about 35 individuals at this location who are involved in the manufacturing of mechanical system components. There were no employees in the building at the time of the accident. icon’s Nashville business operations are headquartered at 301 Plus Park Blvd.

Thank you.

Tom Evans

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap