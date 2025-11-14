Crash shuts down I-24 WB at Exit 43, traffic diverted

Update: Fatal crash investigators are on scene, and authorities confirm one person has died.

A crash on I-24 Westbound at mile marker 43 has shut down the interstate Thursday evening, according to TDOT.

This is a separate incident from the earlier crash near I-24 and Briley Parkway. This closure is on the northern I-24/I-65 interchange, affecting traffic headed toward Clarksville.

All westbound lanes are currently closed, and traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 43.

Follow the TDOT SmartWay cameras to monitor the backups and see the latest traffic flow around I-24 and Exit 43.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

