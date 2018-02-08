Crash Spills 42,000lbs Of Zinc Tablets Onto I-24 East

11:04 PM, Feb 7, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Thousands of pounds of zinc pellets spilled onto Interstate 24 East at Briley Parkway in Davidson County.

It happened Wednesday afternoon when a tractor trailer carrying 42,000 lbs of pellets overturned at mile marker 54.

Special procedures must be followed in order to remove the zinc pellets; so what could have taken one hour to clean up took more than seven hours to be cleared.

The right lane of I-24 East was blocked and wasn't expected to be cleared until midnight.

