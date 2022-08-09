Watch Now
Crash with injuries on I-24 leads to Vanderbilt LifeFlight, stops traffic in both directions

Vanderbilt LifeFlight landed on the interstate Monday morning to pick up patients hurt in a crash.
RuCo crash - helicopter patient pickup
Posted at 10:03 PM, Aug 08, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt LifeFlight landed on the interstate Monday morning to pick up patients hurt in a crash.

TDOT cameras were rolling when the crew touched down on I-24 in Murfreesboro around 11 a.m.

State troopers said that the wreck involved several vehicles and more than one person was hurt.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and other first responders had to close the busy interstate in both directions so the chopper could land and pick up the patients.

No further information is available at this time.

