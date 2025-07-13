CreatiVets begins renovating new West Nashville location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A non-profit's relocation is breathing life into a long-vacant building.

Volunteers gathered in West Nashville Saturday morning for a demolition day. It marked the first phase of renovations at CreatiVets' new location on Robertson Avenue.

The non-profit's goal is to provide opportunities to help veterans find relief and heal from service-related trauma using various forms of art, like music and songwriting. CreatiVets says the new space will help them expand their program. They plan to have a performance and event space, 24-hour access to a makerspace and songwriting rooms, and more.

There's still a lot of work to do before that comes to fruition. The property had been occupied by Richland Community Church until it was sold to investors in 2017. It sat vacant for years, falling into a state of disrepair.

CreatiVets purchased the property just last month. The renovations likely saved the building from full demolition and provided a path for restoring it instead.

Despite the heat, volunteers were hard at work removing the old church pews, tearing up carpet, and sweeping debris. CreatiVets says they're still in need of donations and skilled workers who are willing to donate their time.

