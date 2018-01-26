Crews Battle Brush Fires In Wilson County

5:19 PM, Jan 26, 2018

PHOTO: Mt. Juliet Police Department

PHOTO: Mt. Juliet Police Department

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Firefighters battled a brush fire in Wilson County that could have possibly been caused by a cigarette.

Multiple fires were sparked in the area, but no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Crews worked to extinguish the South Rutland Road, but remained in the area as they work to clean up equipment.

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency responded to the fires in the area. 

