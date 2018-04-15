Crews Battle House Fire In Bordeaux

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Leawood Drive.
The fire happened at a home in the 3000 block at 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities said the fire started in the front left bedroom. Heavy smoke prevented crews from seeing the house when they first arrived.
Authorities said a man who lived there jumped out of the window to escape. He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The man's nephew, his nephew's girlfriend, and their child were all living with him and made it out safely.
Authorities said the home was nearly destroyed. The cause remained under investigation.