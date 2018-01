WATERTOWN, Tenn. - Crews have responded to the scene of a large structure fire in Wilson County.

The call came in around 4 a.m. Thursday on Poplar Hill Road in the Watertown area about a chicken coop possibly on fire.

Officials on the scene said the structure appears to be a workspace for the homeowners, who live nearby.

Propane tanks were inside the building, which made fighting the flames more difficult.

The cause of the blaze was not known at this time.