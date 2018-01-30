12 Units Displaced, 1 Hurt In Madison Apartment Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Residents in at least 12 units have been displaced and one person was hurt when a massive blaze broke out at an apartment complex in Madison.

The incident was reported early Tuesday morning at the Dupont Avenue Apartments on North Dupont Avenue.

One resident said he awoke to a strange smell and then heard a neighbor banging on his door.

Large flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building. Sky 5 flew over the complex and showed heavy damage with portions of the building gutted.

The 2-alarm fire prompted a massive response from the Nashville Fire Department.

A fire official on scene said at least four units sustained heavy damage, while 12 had smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire was uknown.