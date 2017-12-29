Fire Destroys Home In Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Crews in Montgomery County were called to a Montgomery County residence after fire broke out.

The incident was reported Friday morning on Jim Taylor Road, located not far from Dover Road in Clarksville.

Multiple responders have been called to the scene. The fire had been burning since at least 8 a.m.

At this point, it's unclear if there are any injuries.

A photo from the scene showed extensive damage to the home.

