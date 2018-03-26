1 Home Destroyed, 1 Damaged In Nashville Fire

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Investigators were trying to determine how a fire started in a home south of Nashville Monday morning.
The fire started at about 3:30a.m. on Claiborne Street, located south of downtown Nashville.
Investigators said there was a group of homeless people who were living in the home. All got out safely, but one firefighter suffered minor burns and was taken to an area hospital.
Here’s a look at some of the flames @NashvilleFD were battling. The fire has gone down substantially. A firefighter confirmed with me everyone did get out @NC5 pic.twitter.com/lgzuKnepot— Blayke Roznowski (@NC5_Blayke) March 26, 2018
The fire destroyed the building, which crews believe may have been some sort of church. Firefighters reported there were pews inside the building.
A neighbor's home was also damaged. Some of the siding on the home melted from the high heat of the flames.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.