1 Home Destroyed, 1 Damaged In Nashville Fire

4:37 AM, Mar 26, 2018
28 mins ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Investigators were trying to determine how a fire started in a home south of Nashville Monday morning.

The fire started at about 3:30a.m. on Claiborne Street, located south of downtown Nashville. 

Investigators said there was a group of homeless people who were living in the home. All got out safely, but one firefighter suffered minor burns and was taken to an area hospital. 

The fire destroyed the building, which crews believe may have been some sort of church. Firefighters reported there were pews inside the building. 

A neighbor's home was also damaged. Some of the siding on the home melted from the high heat of the flames.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.  

