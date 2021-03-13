Crews battle Saturday morning house fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews have contained a house fire that happened in Antioch Saturday morning.

Initial reports of the fire came in just after 6 a.m. According to the Nashville Fire Department (NFD), crews arrived at the scene on the 5000 block of Oak Chase Drive to find heavy smoke and flames at the home.

After establishing a water source, responders attacked the blaze from inside the home.

As of this writing, the fire has been contained; however, crews are now looking for extension of the fire that had spread into the attic, as well as the eaves outside of the house.

While the extent of injuries is unknown, NFD says nobody has been transported from the scene for injuries.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.