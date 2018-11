MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) - Emergency crews have been called to a potentially toxic spill near Lytle Creek in Murfreesboro.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning just north of West Main Street near the railroad tracks.

Sources confirm 10,000-50,000 gallons of either used motor oil or possibly anti-freeze spilled – threatening a nearby waterway. However, a retaining wall may have contained most of it.

Hazmat crews, along with Murfreesboro police and other agencies, were responding.

The cause of the spill remains unclear but a criminal investigation is underway.