BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brentwood Fire crews responded to a house fire on Fallswood Lane Sunday afternoon.

Crews arriving on scene reported heavy smoke showing from the gable end of the roof. They made an interior attack, and shortly after arriving fire breeched the roof.

Two people were home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.

The fire is under control, but crews will be on the scene for several hours conducting salvage and overhaul operations.