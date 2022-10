NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department crews are battling a house fire this morning.

NFD responded to the 1000 block of Nave Court around 5:20 a.m. Upon arrival, personnel discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Officials report that everyone made it out of the home and there are no reported injuries at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

This story is developing and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update as more information is released.