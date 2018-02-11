Crews Fight Large Fire At Abandoned Building

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 31°
Multiple fire crews have been fighting a large fire in downtown Nashville. Reports stated the fire happened at a building in the 900 block of 8th Avenue South. It started just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Multiple fire crews have been fighting a large fire in downtown Nashville.
Reports stated the fire happened at a building in the 900 block of 8th Avenue South. It started just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities said the building, located by the spilt for Interstate 65 and Interstate 40 south of downtown, was abandoned.
No injuries were reported.
The road in that area was closed as crews worked at the scene.
Further details on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage had not been released.