Crews Fight Large Fire At Advanced Plating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Crews responded to a fire at a business by the Cumberland River in Nashville.

The fire happened at a large building at Advanced Plating in the 1400 block of Cowan Court Saturday afternoon.

Officials said there were hazardous chemicals in the building where the fire took place. No injuries have been reported. The fire was under control before 3 p.m.

The heat made fighting the fire difficult, and they continuously checked on the firefighters to make sure they're okay.

Five buildings nearby were evacuated. The district fire chief said the chemicals were hazardous and added they were working to make sure none of the chemicals entered the river.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, crews said the fire was still under control, but remained ongoing. In an attempt to reduce runoff because of the chemicals, fire officials said they can't use a lot of water, which has caused the fire to start back up multiple times.

The owner of the building, Steve Traci, said this Advanced Plating location was their main hub, and he added it's a total loss.

Traci said they're unsure how the fire started. The building was 66 years old, and Traci said they had been there for 33 years.

That location dealt with metal restoration and large architectural work with nickel (they worked on the Schermerhorn and other historic buildings in Nashville). It was also the largest manufacturing facility for electric guitar parts, according to Traci.