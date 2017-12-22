Pilot Killed In Plane Crash In Williamson County

Cloudy
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in a remote part of Williamson County.
The crash was reported around 1 p.m. Thursday in an area south of Interstate 840, about ten miles west of Thompson’s Station, in the Boston community.
Federal Aviation Administration officials said the plane was a ZODIAC 601XL, amateur-built aircraft. They confirmed only the pilot was on board. Local officials confirmed he passed away.
A witness said she heard a loud boom near Mobley's Cut and Casparis Road. She told NewsChannel 5 a small aircraft crashed into a tree then a field, not far from a barn.
Officials from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were called out to investigate, but additional details were not available.
The NTSB was set to determine the probable cause of the crash.