Crews navigate steep, treacherous terrain in search for missing Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells out of East Tennessee. By the end of the week, search crews are expected to have covered about 1,000 acres of land.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for Summer Moon-Utah Wells, who was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening. Summer was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt.

During a press briefing Friday afternoon, TBI officials said crews are still dealing with steep and treacherous terrain. They are conducting two investigations; one being the search for Summer and the second surrounding her disappearance.

Law enforcement officials say they haven't ruled anything out and will continue to investigate until she's found.

Summer's father spoke to reporters for the first time Friday. He said that his daughter was planting flowers with her mom just before she vanished.

He says he doesn't know what happened to her, but he doesn't think Summer would just wander away from the house.

"She wanted to go downstairs and play with her toys so when her mother come in and she says, "Summer " and she went down into the basement and she didn't answer so she went down there and she was gone," her father said.

So far, the TBI can't say if she was abducted.

Anyone with information should call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.