Crews Patch Potholes After Snowfall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Department of Transportation crews worked to fill and patch potholes on main roads and interstates following a major snowfall in Middle Tennessee.

Potholes quickly formed after the snow and ice melted off the roads.

Drivers with low profile tires need to be extra careful. Call TDOT pothole repair at 615-350-4300 to report a pothole on state roads or Interstates.

You can visit www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/potholes.html to file a claim.

Metro Nashvile Pothole repair can be reached by calling 615-862-5000 or 311 and visiting https://hub.nashville.gov.