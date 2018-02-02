Crews Put Out Fire In Walls Of Berry Hill Home

NASHVILLE, Tn. - Nashville firefighters said a Berry Hill family was lucky their home wasn't destroyed in an overnight fire.

The fire happened at 11:45p.m. Thursday at a home on Sillis Court.

The residents told firefighters one person was asleep on the couch when a man came home and smelled smoke. He walked outside and saw smoke coming from a secondary chimney.

Firefighters had to rip out the chimney and then found fire in the walls of the home.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly, but tell us that if they would've arrived to the home ten minutes later, the home could've been destroyed.

No one was injured in the fire.