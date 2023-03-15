Crews respond to water main break on N. First Street near I-24 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews are responding to a water main break on N. First Street near Interstate 24. It's the second major water main rupture near the downtown area this week.

It is unclear how many businesses or residents are affected by the break. Officials with Metro Water Services said a 12-inch water main ruptured near the intersection at Spring Street.

Metro Water Services said crews need to check on the integrity of the road. As of 7 a.m., N. First Street is closed in both directions between Spring Street and Dickerson Pike. The exit for N. First Street and Jefferson Street from I-24 is also closed.