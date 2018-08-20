Crews Search For Missing Boater At Tims Ford Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. - A boater is missing on Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they’re involved in the search for the man, identified as 41-year-old Christopher S. Hale, of Shelbyville.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call near the Bluegill Grill early Sunday morning.

Witnesses said Hale went into the water and disappeared. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.

Crews with the TWRA, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Franklin County and Coffee County Rescue Squads have been actively searching for him in a large area. They reported the water is 40 to 60 feet deep where he was last seen.

Sunday night, they confirmed the search had been suspended for the night and would resume Monday.