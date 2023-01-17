Crews working on overturned semi crash on I-24 East in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews are working to help with an overturned semi-truck on I-24 Eastbound in Davidson County near mile marker 53.6.

The accident was first reported at 11:22 a.m. All of the eastbound lanes are blocked at this time. The left shoulder is blocked at this time as well.

THP tweeted about the accident just before noon.

Traffic alert!! I-24 east is closed at Briley Pkwy. while troopers investigate a crash involving an overturned semi. @myTDOT is assisting @THPNashville with clearing the road. Thank you to @MNPDNashville and @NashvilleFD for all of your help! pic.twitter.com/xroesxAsuK — THPNashville (@THPNashville) January 17, 2023

No further information is available at this time.

