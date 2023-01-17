Watch Now
Crews working on overturned semi crash on I-24 East in Davidson County

Posted at 11:51 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 12:58:22-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews are working to help with an overturned semi-truck on I-24 Eastbound in Davidson County near mile marker 53.6.

The accident was first reported at 11:22 a.m. All of the eastbound lanes are blocked at this time. The left shoulder is blocked at this time as well.

THP tweeted about the accident just before noon.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

