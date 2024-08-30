Watch Now
Crews working to fix 24 inch water main that was damaged by a contractor along Nolensville Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews are working to fix a 24 inch water main that was damaged by a contractor along Nolensville Road near Kinhawk Drive.

Metro Water crews shut down the broken portion and are redirecting water. At this time, they say only costumers in the immediate area are reporting water issues.

The timeline for repair is not known at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

