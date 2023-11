DECHERD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire on East Main Street in Decherd has caused road closures in the area, according to police.

The Decherd Fire Departmant is currently fighting a multiple building fire across from the post office on that road. The roads from the railroad tracks to N/S Diagonal Street are shut down as they work to put out the fire.

Officials ask that drivers seek alternative routes this morning as they head to work or school.