Crews working to recover body floating in water near Lavergne Couchville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews are working to retrieve a body from water in Antioch Sunday morning.

Officials responded to a scene in the 4000 block of Lavergne Couchville Pike, near a local marina, just before 10:00 a.m.

Nashville Fire Department told NewsChannel 5 crews were dispatched after a body was seen floating in the water.

Metro Nashville Police report that the body, a white female, was discovered near the boat ramp of the marina.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.