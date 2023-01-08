Watch Now
Crews working to recover body floating in water near Lavergne Couchville Pike

Posted at 11:16 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 13:07:25-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews are working to retrieve a body from water in Antioch Sunday morning.

Officials responded to a scene in the 4000 block of Lavergne Couchville Pike, near a local marina, just before 10:00 a.m.

Nashville Fire Department told NewsChannel 5 crews were dispatched after a body was seen floating in the water.

Metro Nashville Police report that the body, a white female, was discovered near the boat ramp of the marina.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

