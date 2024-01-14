Crews working to reopen roadway after truck hits overpass on I-40 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of the interstate in Nashville is closed Sunday morning after a semi-truck carrying a wide load hit an overpass.

All westbound lanes on I-40 West near mile marker 213 and the right shoulder have been blocked following the incident.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the area around 9:18 a.m. Crews are actively working to investigate this incident.

Drivers should stay aware as there is no estimated time of when the area will reopen.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more details are released.