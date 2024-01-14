Watch Now
News

Actions

Crews working to reopen roadway after truck hits overpass on I-40 West

I-40 west closure
TDOT Smartway
I-40 west closure
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 11:41:54-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of the interstate in Nashville is closed Sunday morning after a semi-truck carrying a wide load hit an overpass.

All westbound lanes on I-40 West near mile marker 213 and the right shoulder have been blocked following the incident.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the area around 9:18 a.m. Crews are actively working to investigate this incident.

Drivers should stay aware as there is no estimated time of when the area will reopen.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more details are released.


Carrie and Amy recommend:

Nashville artist's colorful crayon craft has been a true gift

“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."

-Carrie Sharp

" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."

-Amy Watson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather