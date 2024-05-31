Watch Now
News

Actions

Crime Con takes over Gaylord Opryland for three day immersive experience

348228562_208111978215731_7005231012992815641_n.jpg
WTVF
348228562_208111978215731_7005231012992815641_n.jpg
Posted at 7:41 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 08:41:20-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the latest cases to the latest advanced scientific techniques that help solve them.

From the newest TV shows and docs to the best crime and mystery podcasts in the world. And from deep dives into topics you didn’t even know existed to big ballroom sessions with personalities you watch every week, CrimeCon is the platform that brings the content, and the community, together.

The convention is happening at Gaylord Opryland May 31-June 2. Tickets and more information can be found here.

The events are equal parts education and experience.

Crime Con works to curate a wide-ranging program that has something for everyone and that combines hands-on learning with plenty of chances to interact with speakers, podcasters, and other members of the community.


Carrie recommends:

Wonder Woman; school celebrates beloved teacher living with brain cancer

I think we can all remember our favorite teachers. In so many ways they leave an imprint on our lives. Get your tissue ready for Forrest Sanders' story on Ms. McMurray. She has poured so much into her students, and they are returning the love when it's needed most.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community