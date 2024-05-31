Crime Con takes over Gaylord Opryland for three day immersive experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the latest cases to the latest advanced scientific techniques that help solve them.

From the newest TV shows and docs to the best crime and mystery podcasts in the world. And from deep dives into topics you didn’t even know existed to big ballroom sessions with personalities you watch every week, CrimeCon is the platform that brings the content, and the community, together.

The convention is happening at Gaylord Opryland May 31-June 2. Tickets and more information can be found here.

The events are equal parts education and experience.

Crime Con works to curate a wide-ranging program that has something for everyone and that combines hands-on learning with plenty of chances to interact with speakers, podcasters, and other members of the community.