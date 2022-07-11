ALLEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man accused of killing three Floyd County officers was indicted Monday afternoon.

Lance Storz is charged with the following:

Three counts of murder

Two counts of assault (first-degree)

Six counts of criminal attempt to commit murder

Seven counts of wanton endangerment (first-degree)

Two accounts of assault on a service animal (first-degree)

The Commonwealth's Attorney says the death penalty might be sought.

The officers — Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins, along with K-9 Officer Drago — were killed as a result of the shooting.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said the incident stemmed from a domestic violence investigation call. Four Floyd County deputies went to the house on Railroad Street to serve an emergency protective order. Hunt said they immediately came under fire. An arrest citation says Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at multiple officers around his residence on Main Street.

The shootout is being described as the single deadliest event for Kentucky law enforcement in almost a century.