Man in Kentucky charged for allegedly leaving disabled wife in truck for days

FRANKFORT, Ky — A man in Frankfort, Kentucky, was arrested for criminal abuse on Saturday after police said he left his disabled wife in the front seat of their truck for five consecutive days after she asked to be taken to the hospital.

A Franklin Regional Medical Center nurse told police that the victim came to his hospital on Saturday with her husband, 51-year-old Michael Redmon.

According to a criminal complaint, hospital staff had to call Frankfort EMS for lift assist in getting the victim out of the truck.

EMS noticed the victim had been left in the truck for so long that she stuck to the seat when they began to help her out.

The victim said her husband, who she relies on to be her caretaker, left her in the truck since the previous Monday.

She asked multiple times to be taken out of the truck but said Redmon refused to take her to the hospital or remove her from the truck.