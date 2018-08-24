Man Shot In Nashville While Shielding Wife From Gunfire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An investigation got underway Thursday night after a man was shot in Nashville while shielding his wife from gunfire.
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Batavia Street.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the man and woman were outside of their home when they heard a gunshot.
Upon hearing it, the man shielded his wife and was struck in the leg.
He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
There was no description of the shooter. The investigation remained ongoing.