Endangered Child Alert Issued For 12-Year-Old Boy

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. - An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy from East Tennessee.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said James Thomas, of Rockwood, was last seen walking home from a friend’s house Friday.

He was wearing a blue shirt and black and white shoes. Officials said Thomas has a medical condition and is without his medication.

He was described as standing around 5’1’’ tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).