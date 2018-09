Nashville Store Robbed For 2nd Time In A Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An investigation got underway overnight after a Nashville gas station was robbed for the second time in the last month.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at a Twice Daily on Charlotte Pike.

Metro Nashville Police said a man with two handguns walked into store and demanded cash from the register.

He then took off on foot.

The suspect was described as wearing a pink shirt, black hoodie, jeans, sunglasses, and wearing maroon Puma shoes.

This same store was hit three weeks ago. In that case, the suspect used a knife to threaten the clerk.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.