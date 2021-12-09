Police searching for Owsley County Sheriff after fight at girls basketball game

PERRY COUNTY. KY. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is actively looking for Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch after an altercation broke out at a Perry County high school basketball game Friday, December 3.

KSP confirms there is an active warrant for Lynch but they are unable to locate him.

Lynch is accused of striking a juvenile in the face. The charge is assault in the fourth degree, according to KSP.

LEX 18 has obtained video footage of the Perry County vs. Owsley County girls basketball game that shows the altercation.

Lynch is an assistant coach for Owsley County girls basketball. The Owsley County Judge/Executive says what occurred was "out of character" with the man he knows Sheriff Lynch to be.

In a statement, Superintendent Jonathan Jett with Perry County Schools said the teams were separated following the altercation and one player from each team was ejected by KHSAA basketball officials who were working the game.

Read the full statement below:

On Friday, December 3, 2021 there was an altercation between the Perry Central Lady Commodores and the Owsley County lady Owls basketball teams. The teams were separated immediately and one player from each team was ejected from the contest by the KHSAA basketball officials working the game. It is my understanding that there has since been an investigation opened by the Kentucky State Police related to the incident. Out of respect for the Kentucky State Police and their investigation, I have no further comment at this time.

Dr. Tim Bobrowski, Superintendent for the Owsley County School District, says the county is "fully complying" with KHSAA's recommendations and says Lynch was suspended for one game.

"Per KHSAA's recommendations, both teams have suspended 4 student athletes for 2 games," said Bobrowski in a statement.

We reached out to the Owsley Co. Sheriff's Office and they have no comment on the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by Trooper Adam Baker.