R. Kelly to be moved to New York City for sex-trafficking trial, judge says

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has given the green light to move jailed R&B singer R. Kelly to New York City to go on trial this summer after several delays.

Kelly has been held in Chicago, where he’s facing a potential second trial in the fall in a separate federal case related to a sprawling sex crimes investigation.

The trial in Brooklyn federal court has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the judge said on Thursday that it would finally go forward on Aug. 9.

The judge also said preparations should begin to move Kelly to jail in the New York City area, but the timing for that is unclear.

Prosecutors claim Kelly led an enterprise made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex.

Kelly has denied charges he sexually exploited women and girls. An attorney for the artist said Thursday that his client is looking forward to the trial.