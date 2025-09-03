UK student connected to infant's death pleads not guilty, posts $100K bond

WARNING: The following story contains disturbing details. Viewer discretion is advised.

UPDATE: Sept. 2 at 12 p.m.

A court document revealed that 21-year-old UK student Laken Snelling, who was arrested in connection to the death of an infant, posted a $100,000 bond in court on Tuesday and is now on "home incarceration with no ankle monitor."

Snelling entered the plea standing next to attorney Brandon Marshall during the 1 p.m. hearing in downtown Lexington.

The document noted that Snelling is "to live with parents" at their home in Tennessee. Further, Snelling reportedly entered a not guilty plea and is scheduled for a court appearance on Sept. 26.

UPDATE: Sept. 1 at 9:00 a.m.

New details have been released in the infant's death and the arrest of 21-year-old Laken Snelling, who is charged with several crimes in connection, according to Lexington police.

According to an arrest citation for Snelling, officers were dispatched to her home on Aug. 27 for "a deceased infant being located inside of a closet."

The citation details that the "infant was located wrapped in a towel inside of a black trash bag."

According to the citation, after being Mirandized, Snelling was interviewed by officers and "admitted to giving birth."

Further, according to the citation, Snelling "admitted to concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel."

Original Story:

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant that occurred on Park Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police report that Laken Snelling was arrested Saturday and charged with "Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Concealing the Birth of an Infant." Snelling is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say that Snelling is the infant's mother.

According to Lexington Police, officers were dispatched for an unresponsive infant at a home in the 400 block of Park Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found an infant who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A release from the LPD says that the Fayette County Coroner's Office will release the infant's cause of death.

The University of Kentucky provided the following comment: "We can confirm that she has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons. All other questions should be directed to the Lexington Police."