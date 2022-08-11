Criminal justice advocate Alex Friedmann agrees to plea deal in felony weapons case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Alex Friedmann who was recently convicted of planting weapons in the Davidson County jail has agreed to plead guilty on federal gun charges.

The judge has yet to approve this agreement.

Friedmann was convicted towards the end of July and now awaits sentencing on that conviction where he faces up to forty years.

In this separate case, Friedmann offered to plead guilty to the weapons charge in federal court for a ten-year sentence. He had a prior felony conviction on his record prohibiting him from owning any weapons.

In return for pleading guilty, he asks that the federal time be served concurrently with whatever he is sentenced to in state court as opposed to consecutive.

“In my 35 years of law enforcement, rarely have I felt an individual needs to be held accountable to the greatest extent of the law as Alex Friedmann. He terrorized the entire Davidson County Sheriff’s Office downtown campus and today’s federal court action proves his evil plan was much broader than initially realized," said Sheriff Daron Hall in a statement.

Federal judge Aleta Trauger will rule on the plea later this year.

The 53-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced in state court on September 7.