Crisis Cleanup activated to help those who may see impacts from the winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crisis Cleanup has been activated to help those in the state who may see impacts from the winter weather.

You may be able to receive assistance with fallen trees, piles of debris, tarping roofs, and muck out.

If you need assistance, you're asked to call the following number 844-965-1386. All services are free but they noted service is not guaranteed due to overwhelming need.

The hotline will be open through February 13.

