Crossing Guard Hit In Front Of Clarksville School

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A crossing guard was taken to an area hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in front of a Clarksville high school.
The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday in front of the entrance to Rossview High School, located on Rossview Road.
Officials confirmed a 20-year-old driver was taken into custody and is expected to be charged in the case. It’s not clear at this time what charges that person would be facing.
The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a head injury. The extent of her injuries was not known. Her name was not immediately released.