Crossville man charged with murder after mother found dead in home

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Crossville man has been charged with murder after his mother was found dead in her home on Monday following a wellness check.

Kenneth Spivey, 59, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 76-year-old Linda Spivey, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A joint investigation by TBI special agents and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office was requested by 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway after Linda was found dead in her home on Big Horn Drive while local law enforcement was conducting a welfare check.

TBI agents obtained a warrant for Kenneth's arrest after further investigation into Linda's death.

Kenneth is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $1 million bond.

TBI noted in their release that the charges and allegations against Kenneth, "are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com