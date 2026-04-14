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Crossville police arrest 18-year-old in reported rape case

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a reported rape in Crossville, according to police.

The Crossville Police Department said it received a report of a rape on March 22, 2026. Detectives began investigating the allegations immediately.

Through the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Darvin Torres Garcia, 18. Authorities said they developed probable cause and obtained a warrant charging him with rape under Tennessee law.

Darvin Torres Garcia 4-14-26.png
Darvin Torres Garcia

Garcia was taken into custody and transported to the Cumberland County Jail. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

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