Crossville police arrest 18-year-old in reported rape case

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a reported rape in Crossville, according to police.
The Crossville Police Department said it received a report of a rape on March 22, 2026. Detectives began investigating the allegations immediately.
Through the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Darvin Torres Garcia, 18. Authorities said they developed probable cause and obtained a warrant charging him with rape under Tennessee law.
Garcia was taken into custody and transported to the Cumberland County Jail. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp